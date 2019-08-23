It's America's great misfortune (and the misfortune of the natural world as well) to have come under the sway of someone like Donald J. Trump —implausibly, our president — precisely at a point in time when just the opposite of a foolish, vainglorious vulgarian was needed — by a beleaguered republic, an endangered citizenry and an absurdly mistreated environment.
'The Donald' (as it pleases the preposterous Mr. Trump to be called) is quite clearly not the kind of man who could've either conceived of or attempted an 'America' like the America suggested in our Declaration Of Independence, our Constitution, Lincoln's Gettysburg Address or Martin Luther King's amazing, transcendental Riverside Church speech of April 4, 1967.
That America, with its inherent sense of "a higher human possibility," has not yet come to be fully realized; nor will it ever be — so long as we continue to sacrifice ourselves to the conceits and fallacies of people such as "The Donald" and his minions — people whose treachery and betrayal ought rouse us to a righteous repudiation of their ilk.
Tom Azzara,
Missoula