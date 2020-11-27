 Skip to main content
Trump creates chaos to hinder transition

Donald Trump's refusal to recognize Joe Biden as president-elect is unprecedented in American history. In doing so, Trump prolongs his fantasy of winning the election.

Additionally, he is raising money through political action committees to fund a future political effort. A last-ditch effort is at hand to curry favor and reward Trump's corporate supporters.

But most sinister of all, Trump is trying to create chaos throughout our nation and the world in order to make Biden's presidency as difficult as possible.

In high school, I learned that there are three branches of government: legislative, judicial and executive. Our Founders created this system of checks and balances in order to prevent exactly the corruption that we have witnessed throughout Trump's term.

Disgracefully, the system has failed under Trump's attempts at kingship. The GOP has morphed into a subset of Trump's administration. Half of our country believes Trump's lies and conspiracy theories. Our "leaders'" challenge of our nation's election system demeans our democracy.

The world is watching. It's time to inventory the White House valuables and to show Trump the door.

Linda Cox,

Lolo

