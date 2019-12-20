{{featured_button_text}}
Letter

It’s so cute that the far-left, Donald Trump-hating Gervais family had both of their letters published Dec. 12 in the Missoulian.

I can just see their heads spinning around i.e. Linda Blair, spewing their “we can’t win so me must impeach” rhetoric and bashing our president for the policy of training our military allies. I’m sure they are aware that this training has been conducted for decades. I don’t recall seeing them opposed to it when their beloved Barack Obama was president. Oh, that’s right, it’s Trump's fault.

Chris Jones,

Missoula

