I would like to commend Sen. Mitt Romney for his standing up to Donald Trump by criticizing Trump’s mean-spirited attacks on departed Sen. John McCain. Trump even disparaged McCain’s class standing at the Naval Academy by saying he finished at the bottom, which is incorrect. Of course we don’t know the scholastic record of our “stable genius” president because he buried all the records.
Trump likes to malign veterans who disagree with his world view by sending out vitriolic ‘Tweets’ attacking them on weekends when he isn’t playing golf. This coming from a guy who secured six military deferments in the Vietnam War era: four education gifts while he was enrolled in the real estate program at Wharton School of Finance & Commerce and two for bone spurs while he was playing golf, tennis and squash in college.
Trump even criticized Marine veteran Sen. Richard Blumenthal by saying he spent more time in Vietnam last month than Blumenthal. Many Vietnam veterans like me were hoping that our POTUS might visit the Hoa Lo Prison (Hanoi Hilton) where John McCain was housed for almost six years. There isn’t a golf course on the compound grounds so I guess President "Bone Spurs" wasn’t interested.
Jim Hamilton,
Florence