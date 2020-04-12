Trump denied, lied and people died

Trump denied, lied and people died

Calling the virus a Democratic hoax and then lying about the length and severity (or pick any one of thousands of lies) and then being ultimately responsible for so far over 19,000 deaths, Donald Trump has led our country to its lowest point in decades.

True leaders are always willing to accept responsibility for their actions. He is not! Remember that when we pick our next president. He denied, lied and people died!

B.J. Reed,

Missoula

