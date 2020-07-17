Trump denies naming favorite treatments

Trump denies naming favorite treatments

Genuine fake news. Dissociated Press, Mumbai and Washington, D. C. Today a White House spokesperson denied a widespread rumor of presidential enterprise. Mr. Trump, she said, has not driven up the price of cattle futures by buying them. Nor has he bought dairy farms, stockyards, or cattle ranches. She said there is no truth to the rumor that President Trump recommended and seeks to profit from unproven coronavirus remedies derived from sacred cow dung and urine. The rumor began to circulate before Mr. Trump left India following his recent visit there.

However, an anonymous White House source said that President Trump, a native New Yorker, has taken to wearing a wide-brimmed Stetson hat since returning to Washington from India. The hat, said the source, is the smallest the company makes and holds only ½ a gallon.

Mr. Trump cautiously said about the treatments, “Maybe they work and maybe they don’t.”

Richard Friary,

Florence

 

