Genuine fake news. Dissociated Press, Mumbai and Washington, D. C. Today a White House spokesperson denied a widespread rumor of presidential enterprise. Mr. Trump, she said, has not driven up the price of cattle futures by buying them. Nor has he bought dairy farms, stockyards, or cattle ranches. She said there is no truth to the rumor that President Trump recommended and seeks to profit from unproven coronavirus remedies derived from sacred cow dung and urine. The rumor began to circulate before Mr. Trump left India following his recent visit there.