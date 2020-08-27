Trump described 'personal Vientnam'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am responding to Jim Wahlberg's letter dated Aug. 26. I believe he did an excellent job of showcasing Donald Trump's disrespect for our military.

We should, however, take Trump at his word when, in 1997 on Howard Sterns' live radio show, he said that his "personal Vietnam" was dating. Trump called himself "a brave soldier" for avoiding any sexually transmitted diseases."

For the families of the 58,200 men and women who died in this conflict, I would think even today survivors would find Trump's words very offensive.

Kathy Belke,

Stevensville

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0