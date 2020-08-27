 Skip to main content
Trump described 'personal Vietnam'

Trump described 'personal Vietnam'

I am responding to Jim Wahlberg's letter dated Aug. 26. I believe he did an excellent job of showcasing Donald Trump's disrespect for our military.

We should, however, take Trump at his word when, in 1997 on Howard Sterns' live radio show, he said that his "personal Vietnam" was dating. Trump called himself "a brave soldier" for avoiding any sexually transmitted diseases."

For the families of the 58,200 men and women who died in this conflict, I would think even today survivors would find Trump's words very offensive.

Kathy Belke,

Stevensville

