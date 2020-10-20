 Skip to main content
Trump did in fact, party with Epstein

Phyllis Thomson writes that I should check my facts when I write letters to the editor. I stated that President Trump palled around with Jeffrey Epstein. She says that it was President Clinton.

President Clinton hung around with Epstein. But President Trump is in this race and Clinton is not. And Trump did in fact party with Epstein in his NY mansion as has been photographed and videotaped multiple times; Trump in fact has acknowledged their friendship. The fact that Clinton was a sleazeball does not mean that Trump is not.

“I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy,” Trump told New York Magazine that year for a story headlined “Jeffrey Epstein: International Moneyman of Mystery.” “He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it — Jeffrey enjoys his social life.” (Washington Post July 8, 2019)

Anyone who cares to check can see for themselves, and those who do not will not change their minds anyway.

I stand by my letter and thank Ms. Thompson for the opportunity to clarify facts.

Mark Hull,

Missoula

