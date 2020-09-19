 Skip to main content
Trump disrespected soldiers

National news has returned attention to the day in November, 2018 when Donald Trump dodged his duty to respect the 2,289 soldiers and Marines interred at Aisne-Marne American Cemetery and Memorial near Paris.

The memorial honors those Americans who sacrificed their lives defending Paris from German army capture in June, 1918. Trump should have venerated them along with the French, British, and German dignitaries who made the trip. He chose not to attend—it was raining.

I have visited the cemetery six times, collecting data for a project on behalf of the American Battle Monument Commission. I asked the monument’s superintendent, "Who visits?" He replied, "Tourists, families of the interred, but mostly French school groups and individuals." Puzzled, I inquired, "What brings French people to an American Cemetery?" His reply, "They come in gratitude to pay respect to the thousands of Americans who gave their lives for the freedom of France."

These visitors acknowledge that Americans gave their lives for a “higher purpose.” Trump wantonly disrespected their cause. General John Pershing, Commander of the American Expeditionary Forces in World War I, immortalized all Americans who died with honor: "Time will not dim the glory of their deeds." Never should our Commander-in-Chief.

Alan Leftridge,

Condon

