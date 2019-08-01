Notice that Donald Trump only speaks near his helicopter now, so that the noise drowns out questions, so that he can avoid any challenging questions, or he can quickly exit stage right, if the heat gets turned up.
Barack Obama had 65 solo news conferences in his eight years, averaging about eight a year — in quiet surroundings. He had 95 joint news conferences, about 12 a year. Several presidents exceeded Obama’s transparency, some less.
Donald Trump, as of last year, had exactly one solo press conference and 23 joint press conferences. Is he trying to call these "helipadic," brief, bizarre, yelling episodes solo press conferences? Perhaps he is, considering that he has gone through several press secretaries already, and who can speak "Trumpian" well enough to obfuscate matters sufficiently?
It is interesting that Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan, although stepping somewhat bravely in front of the press more than Trump, still were low in press conferences. One would think that the president should be willing to take questions away from whirling helicopter blades if he wants to project an image that he is working for the people who put him in office?
Erwin Curry,
Missoula