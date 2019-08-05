I am one of those Democrats who still does not believe Donald Trump was elected in 2016. Now, I believe he will win in 2020. Why? He sells himself as the “one” who represents conservative persons. He professes that he does not support abortion, gun control, Obamacare or raising taxes.
I believe we have a “fox in the hen house.” Trump is a person who loves himself and money. Trump also believes that he is smarter than any of us. He knows that if he continues to tell us 15 lies a day and divide our nation’s citizens by attacking all of us and our values, he will get us to distrust reach other.
Thus, Trump will drive a wedge of hate within our country to help the rich get richer and to hell with the 93% who are getting poorer without hope.
Patricia Waylett,
Missoula