Your president is Superman’s enemy. As the introduction to the 1950s TV show states, Superman “fights a never-ending battle for truth, justice and the American way”!
Consider: Truth. According to the “Trump Big-Fat-Lie-O-Meter,” Donald Trump has told over 10,000 lies since stealing the presidency. He averages over 15 lies each day!
Justice: Supreme Court Justice Brett “I like beer and sexually assaulting women” Kavanaugh. Must I go on?
The American way: Colluding and conspiring with a hostile foreign government to steal the presidential election, obstructing the investigation into those crimes, supporting voter suppression, slanting the economy to favor the wealthy, wrecking our global trade relations, family separation of immigrants at the border, destroying the environment. That ain’t America!
On a more basic level, Trump is not even a man. Consider Rudyard Kipling’s poem “If.” By any interpretation of that list of premises by which one might measure up to that title, Trump’s not even close on one.
So you understand my confusion as I see you standing in the bleachers behind Trump, glassy-eyed, slack-jawed, nodding to his litany of fear and hate. Then you gleefully kiss his tiny orange hands as he picks your pockets.
I just don’t like the guy.
Jerry O'Malley,
Missoula