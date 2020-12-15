Trump enablers OK with stealing election

Montana’s Governor-elect Greg Gianforte, as one of his last acts as Montana’s comgressional representative, joined a group of 106 U.S. Congress members who think that the will of the people of Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania should be overturned and the presidential election handed to Donald Trump.

Trump was voted out of office because a majority of Americans recognized him as an unconscionable threat to democracy. He has richly proven that with his post-election shenanigans. If any one of these acts had been done by a Democrat, Republicans would have called for that person’s immediate removal for corruption.

There is not a shred of evidence that the election was “stolen” from Trump, only heaps of evidence that Trump and his enablers, including Gianforte, are willing to try to steal the election for him. Congratulations, Montana, you elected a governor who does not believe in democracy. It is time for a new movement in Montana, in which moral reasoning and evidence guide political decisions rather than power-mad partisanship. Biden and Harris are much better models for this than is Gianforte.

Suzanne Hendrich,

Missoula

