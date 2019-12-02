I am a 65-year-old Marine patriot and a Democrat. President/General Eisenhower has always been a hero of mine. He was a Republican.
In a speech to the Womens National Conference on March 6, 1956, he stated, "If a political party does not have its foundation in the determination to advance a cause that is right and that is moral, then it is not a political party, it is merely a conspiracy to seize power."
These are words that apply to both parties, with their political action committees and lobbyists and rich donors. But if that late, great president/general could see serial liar, predator Donald Trump and his congressional enablers, he would surely hang his head in shame.
David Perez,
Missoula