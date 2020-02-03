Trump expanding thinly veiled 'Muslim ban'

As the spotlight is on the surreal U.S. Senate impeachment hearings, recently consequential steps are happening to turn the country more into an authoritarian state.

President Trump expanded the Muslim ban to include six additional countries — Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania — on Friday, Jan. 31. One might note the racial makeup of these countries, with four of the six being predominantly black racially.

With a national security excuse in use, and believed unfortunately by a number of uninformed Americans, racism can be cloaked effectively by the Donald Trumps and Stephen Millers of the world.

As found at the Muslim Advocates website, “The Muslim Ban expansion is about one thing: weaponizing anti-Muslim bigotry for political gain... which forces tens of thousands of Americans to sacrifice their families. In fact, over a million Americans were born in the now thirteen Muslim Ban countries and could be affected.”

Trump’s “Birtherism” of President Obama is an early example of his political application of prejudice and hate of black Muslims. Most likely, increased tensions in the Middle East brought on by Trump missteps is being used as a rational for further political use of hate, ignorance and intolerance.