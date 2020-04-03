Trump failed to prepare for virus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

President Trump, in a blatant attempt to curry favor with Evangelicals, and against the advice of his medical advisers, wanted Christians to gather for services on Easter. We look to our commanders-in-chief for wisdom, steadfastness and compassion. We have received just the opposite from the lying, draft-dodging, anti-science, game-show host in the White House.

Because we didn't test early and massively, like South Korea and Germany, we don't have a clue who has the virus and who doesn't. The virus showed up in China in December but Trump called it "a hoax" and "fake news" as he continued his election pep-rallies across the country. Weeks were lost before he appointed Mike Pence on Feb. 26 to lead a Coronavirus Task Force.

Lives should have mattered more to Trump than his reelection chances. The Defense Production Act could have been invoked in January to produce personal protective equipment. In a pandemic, time is a huge enemy. Doctors and nurses are now dying as a result of his inaction.

Trump failed to fill the seat on the National Security Council with an expert on pandemics and global health issues. That would have helped get the message to him. We were totally unprepared for this emergency.

Paul Lynn,

Missoula