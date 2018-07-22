Japanese attack Pearl Harbor! FDR blames 400-pound Hawaiian man.
Al Queda attacks World Trade Center! President Bush dismisses “fake news.”
Russians cyber-attack our elections, threaten U.S. democracy! Trump states, “Putin says nice things about Trump,” retreats to Mar-a-Lago for golf weekend.
If the first two headlines were true, I imagine the people would have stormed the White House with torches and pitchforks. The third is exactly what is happening, and where is the universal outrage?
"A lot of people are saying" — this looks a lot like treason.
The U.S. code describes: “Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere, is guilty of treason...”
Republicans? Anything?
Since the attack, Donald Trump has done nothing to protect the country from Russia’s next attack, coming this fall. Instead, he’s taken Russia’s side over our own country. What an embarrassing spectacle. John McCain called it “the most disgraceful performance by an American president in memory.” Some tough guy, this tragic/comic figure you elected.
We’ll see Trump and members of his administration in handcuffs before his term ends. “Lock them up!”
Repeat as needed.
Jerry O'Malley,
Missoula