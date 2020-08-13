Trump fiction

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wallace Stegner (1909-1993) an American writer penned the following: “No place is a place until things that have happened in it are remembered in history, ballads, yarns, legends, or monuments. Fictions serve as well as facts.”

The quote accurately describes an acknowledged history with place. And there are the contentious monuments. And the word “fiction” is the most important.

Donald J. Trump is a man of fictional “mind brand” who appeals to some. Appearance is important for any politician, but for a “mind brander” as well, it is doubly important. Trump was interviewed by the Lincoln Monument, spent the “Fourth” in front of Mount Rushmore, he is a defender of confederate monuments and now is teasing out his party’s nomination at Gettysburg. He even is serious about being carved in granite at Rushmore alongside the deserved.

Trump has been a prostitute to fame all his life, and it is one thing he excels in. He was the one who telephoned others, incognito, in self-promotion. He apparently operates on the assumption that surrounding himself around those he considers great in flesh, bronze or stone will somehow transform himself to be the same. But no - good works are mandatory.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

