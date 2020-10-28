Trump fights to protect freedom

The more government plans, the less the individual can plan. In other words, the more government plans and controls the life of the individual, the less options and choices or liberty and freedom he has.

Unfortunately, Joe Biden and the Democratic Party have obviously embraced socialism, being an all-powerful centralized federal government that plans and controls every part of our lives from the cradle to the grave, stripping us of our natural God-given rights as put forth in the Bill of Rights of our federal Constitution, along with the confiscation of all private property to be put into the hands of government, in reality making of us slaves except of course the few who run the government who will live like kings and queens.

Unfortunately, some in the Republican Party have also embraced socialism. They are called RINOs: Republicans in name only. But there are some Republicans who fight hard every day in Congress to protect our liberty and freedom. One of them is our President Donald Trump. Trump has cut taxes, gotten rid of many burdensome and unnecessary regulations. He fights hard against unnecessary bureaucracy, corruption and the socialist takeover of our federal government.