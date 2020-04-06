Trump fired investigator for doing his job

Donald Trump has just vindictively fired the intelligence community inspector general. Is that the mark of a credible administration to fire people because the do their job and, by so doing, shed light on the actions the president would like kept from the American people?
The president tried to withhold the report of the inspector general from the public and Congress of a credible complaint by a whistleblower, before reversing under political pressure. The impression that the White House was trying to cover something up prompted the impeachment inquiry. The president was and still is trying to cover up his misdeeds. There is no doubt about that.
Trump made clear at a news briefing about the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday that he dismissed Michael Atkinson because he was angry that the inspector general had pushed to tell Congress about the whistleblower complaint in the first place. Reporting credible misdeeds to Congress was the job of the inspector general.
“He did a terrible job, absolutely terrible,” Trump said, adding: “He took a fake report and he brought it to Congress with an emergency, OK? Not a big Trump fan, that I can tell you.”
Although witness testimony during the impeachment inquiry confirmed the essential facts of the complaint, Trump has continued to falsely portray it all as a hoax. It was not a hoax.
Trump said that he knew the whistleblower’s identity — although Atkinson protected it, as he was required to do by law — the president also suggested that the whistle-blower be sued.
Does any Montana voter think our government is best served by covering up wrongdoing by the president? Should we protect whistleblowers and the inspector generals who they report their concerns to, or should we have a government that allows the president to prevent such information from reaching the public and Congress?
We do not have a kingdom. We have a democracy. But Trump acts like he is a king and that he is above the law.
Chris Servheen,
Missoula
