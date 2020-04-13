Trump fires anyone with intelligence, competence

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

If you’ve always wanted to visit a third-world country, congratulations, you have arrived! Among the casualties attributed to the coronavirus pandemic will be the myth that America is the greatest country on Earth.

South Korea’s and the U.S.’s pandemic started at about the same time. Each suffered their first death in late February, so South Korea took the virus very seriously. As of April 13, S. K. only has 220 deaths so far; no single day with more than 12 deaths. At the same time, in the U.S, 2,000 people die each day totaling 22,000 deaths so far.

The acting president’s slow recognition of the severity of the enemy invasion, coupled with his stupidity of getting rid of government agencies responsible for handling a pandemic virus, has cost thousands of American lives.

Every day, this phony reminds us on live TV of his ineptitude and how seriously under-qualified he is to be the leader of our nation, or the free world, for that matter.

Around 300 (and counting) White House staff members have exited through its revolving doors in the past three years. More than any previous administrations’ eight-year run. Whenever an employee demonstrates intelligence and competence, Donald Trump fires them.