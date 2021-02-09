Trump followers don't get facts

Trumpians don't get the un-FOXed truth. Donald Trump colluded with the Russians for his 2016 win. He tried to railroad the Ukrainian government in the 2020 race. He is documented as having told over 30,000 lies and yet, there are those who believe his every word. (I have nice oceanfront beach property for you in Arizona.)
Since Gov. Greg Gianforte took office, he's cut his own taxes, a lot, and is working with his Republican/Trumpians to get "no-sue protection" for businesses and churches that spread the virus and kill people.
My first vote was all Republican, but that Republican Party was beaten to death on Jan. 6, 2021. Americans of both parties mourn its passing.
Jan S. Orndorff,
Missoula