 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trump followers don't get facts

Trump followers don't get facts

{{featured_button_text}}

Trumpians don't get the un-FOXed truth. Donald Trump colluded with the Russians for his 2016 win. He tried to railroad the Ukrainian government in the 2020 race. He is documented as having told over 30,000 lies and yet, there are those who believe his every word. (I have nice oceanfront beach property for you in Arizona.)

Since Gov. Greg Gianforte took office, he's cut his own taxes, a lot, and is working with his Republican/Trumpians to get "no-sue protection" for businesses and churches that spread the virus and kill people.

My first vote was all Republican, but that Republican Party was beaten to death on Jan. 6, 2021. Americans of both parties mourn its passing.

Jan S. Orndorff,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Remebering fateful crash
Letters

Remebering fateful crash

On a cool, misty, evening atop Airport Hill outside of Cut Bank, Montana. All I can't remember late 70s. The softball fields were near the air…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News