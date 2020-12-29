Trump followers drawn by worst human traits

From a most interesting psychological point of view, Donald Trump has attracted many followers by constantly preaching and teaching the worst of human traits.

Four of these traits are: (1) Anger (2) Fear (3) Attack (4) Blaming others.

We see in the first trait, "anger," a feeling we all experience at times. The second trait, "fear," we see now especially in many of our legislative personnel in government. Number three, "attack," is often a behavioral tendency we would like to or do activate. Number four, "blaming others," is what especially attracts so many people we know of as the large "Trump's base" who cheer him on endlessly.

We all have parts of our own selves we don't really like. But they are there. And blaming others for these things takes us "off the hook." We can be free of guilt. The problem is "out there," not in me. I don't have to take responsibility for my own thoughts and actions.

As a nation, we can see how this sort of constant preaching and teaching by a person as president can rip at the very fabric of our democratic union and "government of the people, by the people, and for the people."