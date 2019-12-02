Rebel Without A Cause
It has occurred to me over the last three years that there still are people in this country who seem to crave rebellion.
The antiwar movement in the 1960s and early 1970s was certainly rebellious, as was the sexual revolution, civil rights and women’s rights. Most of these rebellious actions were a product of the political left. Some turned violent.
Now on the right, the people who attend Donald Trump rallies yelling “lock her up” are clearly displaying rebelliousness.
You have free articles remaining.
Most parents have witnessed rebellious teenagers. The key to a rebellion is, of course, on the cause for rebellion. “Johnny Reb” was a glorification and attempted justification by popular song which Johnny Horton sung in the early 1960s. Aristotle spoke of rebels in ancient Greece. “Those who excel in virtue have the best right of all to rebel, but then they are of all men the least inclined to do so.” Aristotle understood the trappings and instincts of rebelliousness. The original 13 states were founded on rebellion, which was judged virtuous. Most honest people will admit that rebellions of the 1960s and 1970s were mostly just.
In Trumpism, I see a rebel who rebels only to be rebellious.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula