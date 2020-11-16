 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trump following dictator checklist

Trump following dictator checklist

{{featured_button_text}}

Wake up, America No. 2.

The checklist of a cictator:

1. Intimidate and discredit the national media. X DONE.

2. Isolate the country from its allies. X DONE.

3. Breakdown the separation of power within the existing government. X DONE.

4. Gain control of the covert information gathering segments of the government. X DONE.

5. Implement the plan to destroy the democratic ability of the people to conduct free elections. X DONE.

6. Gain control of the military and allow it to be used against any groups who oppose your demands. X DONE.

7. Implement a program to discredit and blame certain individuals, minorities, religious, political or other groups who attempt to save their current form of government. X DONE

Some Americans would say such a checklist is what Donald Trump is following. Who knows, you might be right. However, according to historical accounts; it was the foundation of control used by Adolf Hitler in his rise to power within Nazi Germany.

Moral: Loyal Trumpers will allow this insanity to continue.

Real loyal members of our proud Republican Party will stand alongside with the Democrats and force an end to the insanity.

We must stop being self-serving and we must become the statesmen our country deserves. Remember, none of you took an oath to support a president, you took an oath to support our Constitution.

Kenneth Willett,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
2
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden will destroy the economy
Letters

Biden will destroy the economy

A vote for Joe Biden will be a vote for economic disaster. During the final debate, he admitted he would ban fracking on day one of his admini…

Don't give money to Republicans
Letters

Don't give money to Republicans

Wow, all of you Republican idiots please line up to kiss the feet of your new king. You want him to control your party for the next four years…

Christianity is dead
Letters

Christianity is dead

Well readers, the latest poll results confirm my past letters! Yes Christianity is DEAD in the once great USA. Over 50% of the voters, legal a…

OK to dismiss baseless claims
Letters

OK to dismiss baseless claims

All the unsupported and baseless claims about the recent national election bring to mind a favorite quote of Christopher Hitchens, who said, "…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News