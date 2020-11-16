Trump following dictator checklist

Wake up, America No. 2.

The checklist of a cictator:

1. Intimidate and discredit the national media. X DONE.

2. Isolate the country from its allies. X DONE.

3. Breakdown the separation of power within the existing government. X DONE.

4. Gain control of the covert information gathering segments of the government. X DONE.

5. Implement the plan to destroy the democratic ability of the people to conduct free elections. X DONE.

6. Gain control of the military and allow it to be used against any groups who oppose your demands. X DONE.

7. Implement a program to discredit and blame certain individuals, minorities, religious, political or other groups who attempt to save their current form of government. X DONE

Some Americans would say such a checklist is what Donald Trump is following. Who knows, you might be right. However, according to historical accounts; it was the foundation of control used by Adolf Hitler in his rise to power within Nazi Germany.

Moral: Loyal Trumpers will allow this insanity to continue.