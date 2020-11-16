Trump following dictator checklist

Wake up, America No. 2.
The checklist of a cictator:
1. Intimidate and discredit the national media. X DONE.
2. Isolate the country from its allies. X DONE.
3. Breakdown the separation of power within the existing government. X DONE.
4. Gain control of the covert information gathering segments of the government. X DONE.
5. Implement the plan to destroy the democratic ability of the people to conduct free elections. X DONE.
6. Gain control of the military and allow it to be used against any groups who oppose your demands. X DONE.
7. Implement a program to discredit and blame certain individuals, minorities, religious, political or other groups who attempt to save their current form of government. X DONE
Some Americans would say such a checklist is what Donald Trump is following. Who knows, you might be right. However, according to historical accounts; it was the foundation of control used by Adolf Hitler in his rise to power within Nazi Germany.
Moral: Loyal Trumpers will allow this insanity to continue.
Real loyal members of our proud Republican Party will stand alongside with the Democrats and force an end to the insanity.
We must stop being self-serving and we must become the statesmen our country deserves. Remember, none of you took an oath to support a president, you took an oath to support our Constitution.
Kenneth Willett,
Missoula
