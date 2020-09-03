Trump friends with dictators

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Crooked Donald Trump and his sycophantic zombies in the Senate won't be happy until they finish destroying all that is good in the USA.

They are buddies with the worst, cruelest dictators in the world. He cares not that we are the sickest country in the world but instead will say anything and do anything to make sure he gets re-elected to finish the damage. He will be inviting back in Putin and his KGB criminals.

We should remember that Trump is OK with imprisoning anyone who disagrees; his friend Putin is fine with poisoning his opposition.

We cannot let these monsters back in. Vote like your life depends on it because it does.

Kay Gervais,

Corvallis

