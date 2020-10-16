 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trump from A to Z

Trump from A to Z

{{featured_button_text}}

The approaching National Election is anything but average. The accidental acting president is an aberration. The would-be autocrat’s abrasive, abhorrent, acidic and atrocious and his anti-Democratic attitude are not acceptable. His past performance as an administrator has been abysmal, atrocious to ad nauseum and awful!

There are several more “A” adjectives describing the Trump Autocracy, but now I want to start on the “B” words. Just kidding!

The hand-picked Doctors at Walter Reed pumped the president full of experimental drugs and steroids. Somebody mentioned that the high-potency drug cocktail may interfere with Trump’s cognitive abilities. How would we know?

He enjoys his role of president impersonator to the point of risking his own health and the health of everyone near him just so he can remain in this role.

Am I being disrespectful?

Did Trump show respect for the American Hero and Senator John McCain when he died?

Did he show respect for Scientists and Doctors that expressed the seriousness of the Coronavirus or for people wearing masks to help curtail the spread of the virus? Did he care if our kids got sick if we sent them back to school and college?

Where was the respect for Ruth Bader Ginsburg? 90 minutes after her death, McConnel and Trump were plotting how they were going to stack the Supreme court with conservative Judges!

Lynn Leroy Arney,

Absarokee

 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190
Letters

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190

I'll be voting "No" on CI 118 which would legalize recreational marijuana, and "No" on I 190 which would authorize our State Legislature to es…

Racicot a traitor
Letters

Racicot a traitor

Regarding the article in the Sept. 30, Missoula, front page about Marc Racicot Turncoat. I had a few ill feelings for you when you were govern…

Shame on tattlers
Letters

Shame on tattlers

Way to go you good samaritans! The Stasi would be happy to have you. Do you get a big hit of dopamine when you call the health department to t…

What was newspaper thinking?
Letters

What was newspaper thinking?

The Missoulian endorses Jennifer Fielder for the PSC because "Fielder promises to put politics aside, base her decisions on facts and keep her…

Look what the experts say now
Letters

Look what the experts say now

Follow the science, we’re instructed. Adhere to the protocols of the medical establishment. Do everything you’re told by the experts.

LR-130 is unnecessary
Letters

LR-130 is unnecessary

Vote "no" on LR-130. Pitched as a way to reduce regulations, LR-130 instead is the ultimate early Christmas gift for out-of-state gun manufact…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News