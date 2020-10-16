Trump from A to Z

The approaching National Election is anything but average. The accidental acting president is an aberration. The would-be autocrat’s abrasive, abhorrent, acidic and atrocious and his anti-Democratic attitude are not acceptable. His past performance as an administrator has been abysmal, atrocious to ad nauseum and awful!

There are several more “A” adjectives describing the Trump Autocracy, but now I want to start on the “B” words. Just kidding!

The hand-picked Doctors at Walter Reed pumped the president full of experimental drugs and steroids. Somebody mentioned that the high-potency drug cocktail may interfere with Trump’s cognitive abilities. How would we know?

He enjoys his role of president impersonator to the point of risking his own health and the health of everyone near him just so he can remain in this role.

Am I being disrespectful?

Did Trump show respect for the American Hero and Senator John McCain when he died?

Did he show respect for Scientists and Doctors that expressed the seriousness of the Coronavirus or for people wearing masks to help curtail the spread of the virus? Did he care if our kids got sick if we sent them back to school and college?