Trump gives cause for embarrassment

The empowerment of white supremacy that the president has pursued at the same time there is also a development of race consciousness and awareness in this country, has also greatly increased the trend in white supremacy and racism.

After the Iranians shelled U.S. troops, Donald rump initially stated there were eight injuries: “They had headaches, not very serious.” As it turned out, there were 109 injuries, with 59 still being treated for traumatic brain injuries (TBI)

Trump says he has total authority for mismanaging the coronavirus pandemic, but takes no responsibility for it.

In the book “A Stable Genius,” he rages at three generals with 11 battle stars, and numerous valor citations. He stated as follows: “You are babies, losers. I wouldn’t go to war with you." This coming from a guy declared 4-F for bone spurs. The generals bowed their heads in embarrassment.

Conservative columnist George Will said of Trump as follows: “This sad, embarrassing wreck of a man.”

Wyman McDonald,

Ronan

