It’s a frighteningly slippery slope when government officials and law enforcement decide to enforce the laws they like and ignore those they find inconvenient. Nevertheless, Boss Trump has given elected officials and others in positions of power that license. Our so-called U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte is prominently illustrative of such deviance.
Not getting caught in a lie is the same as telling the truth? Swearing on a Bible to uphold the U.S. Constitution means little to these "elected" officials who benefit from election-fixing. Trump laughs at the thought of shooting someone, before witnesses, on Fifth Avenue, yet losing no support from his "base." So much for the Ten Commandments: chiseled principles to conservative Christians. These swearing-in ceremonies are just part of the cherished "photo opioids" to which pretenders are addicted.
Hiding his discussions with Papa Bear Vlad Putin, Trumpy Bear says they discussed the purchase of Russian babies for Americans. Yet, he takes measures to decimate brown babies that might enter America via immigration? Bigotry — most foul.
Remember that old parlor trick where a tablecloth is swiftly pulled from a table set with china? Trump's evasive sleight-of-hand tricks will soon end in a clatter as laws, order and justice reveal the foulness he's wrought.
Herb Myers,
Missoula