For those of you who haven't been paying attention, Donald Trump just gave the wealthy another massive tax cut. What that means for you are cutbacks on programs, on infrastructure, Medicare and Medicaid, health care and education.
Anything that would help the middle class or working poor will be gone because the money won't be there.
Then there's the $686 billion supposedly for the military. Trump knows nothing or cares nothing about our military; in fact, he skipped out of serving by claiming bone spurs. This money will be going to his beloved contractors and if you remember he wanted to use military money to build the wall.
So you who are actually paying taxes will be supporting the wealthy again. Oh and then there will be money for Trump to have his military parade.
We need this corruption cleaned up before we lose all our rights and we are having to speak Russian. What was that secret two-hour conference he had with Vladimir Putin, who is an enemy of our country, former KGB?
You really need to pay attention to what is going on while you are sleeping.
Kay Gervais,
Corvallis