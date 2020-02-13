Trump goes after perceived enemies

Donald Trump is responding to his critics just as we knew he would. Vindictive, nasty treatments to anybody who opposed him.
Read your history, folks: This is exactly what Hitler and Mussolini did in the '30s. Trump will soon recruit his brown shirts to come after his detractors. None of us will be safe because he sees enemies behind every bush. Look at the numbers of Cabinet members and staff that he has already turned on.
Wake up, supporters: You may feel smug now, but you may not like fascism.
I will turn 88 next week, so I probably won't suffer much. My grandchildren probably will.
Stanley Skousen,
Missoula