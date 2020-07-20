Trump, GOP have long shown disdain for experts

Trump, GOP have long shown disdain for experts

{{featured_button_text}}

What a shock, Mark Zuckerberg criticizing President Trump for not listening to health experts. I guess Zuckerberg didn’t notice Republicans have been ignoring expert opinion for years when it doesn’t fit their political agenda.

Climate change? Republicans have pooh-poohed that because doing something about it might alienate their corporate buddies and require them to spend money, despite increasing evidence it exists and is only going to get worse if mankind doesn’t do something now.

Of course, Trump is an extreme example of their attitude. Why should the President say or do something constructive about a major health crisis? It could shatter his fantasy world where everything is perfect because he’s President and might alienate his fan club.

This country had better wake up and push Trump’s opinions aside, because he’s given ample evidence via Twitter he can’t see what’s right in front of him. Better yet, let’s push him and his Republican pals aside in November.

Kate Kronen,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Charges reduced
Letters

Charges reduced

When Bradley Layton drove Ginny Merriam's 1982 Ford F250 up Van Buren Street at high speed (one witness estimated 65 mph) on the wrong side of…

The worst trail in Missoula
Letters

The worst trail in Missoula

Every time I’ve wandered past the M Trail parking lot in recent days, I’ve been struck by the diversity of license plates: Texas, Arizona, Cal…

Masks do not work
Letters

Masks do not work

If Donald Trump mandated masks, would everyone roll over so easily and become the mouth-breathing zombies I see everywhere? We all know who yo…

Where's the outrage?
Letters

Where's the outrage?

Where's the outrage? Where's the BLM? Where are the marchers? Where's the protests? Where's the rioting? Where's the looting? Where's the burning?

Tough enough to wear masks
Letters

Tough enough to wear masks

Montanans are a hardy lot. If you think wearing a mask is tough, try having your foot stomped on by a horse sometime; or run a hay baler in 90…

Where is the money?
Letters

Where is the money?

All of the millions that they allow for streets, education etc. Where is it? We need to have a state or federal auditor. He will go back six o…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News