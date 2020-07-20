Trump, GOP have long shown disdain for experts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What a shock, Mark Zuckerberg criticizing President Trump for not listening to health experts. I guess Zuckerberg didn’t notice Republicans have been ignoring expert opinion for years when it doesn’t fit their political agenda.

Climate change? Republicans have pooh-poohed that because doing something about it might alienate their corporate buddies and require them to spend money, despite increasing evidence it exists and is only going to get worse if mankind doesn’t do something now.

Of course, Trump is an extreme example of their attitude. Why should the President say or do something constructive about a major health crisis? It could shatter his fantasy world where everything is perfect because he’s President and might alienate his fan club.

This country had better wake up and push Trump’s opinions aside, because he’s given ample evidence via Twitter he can’t see what’s right in front of him. Better yet, let’s push him and his Republican pals aside in November.

Kate Kronen,

Missoula

