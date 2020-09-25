Trump had help from others

A short synopsis of some of the more outrageous scandals that have occurred in the past three years are the Presidents’ campaign role in Russian interference in the 2016 election, the Presidents’ attempt to leverage military aid against the Russian invasion of eastern Ukraine, the subsequent impeachment of the President for this unconstitutional attempt, the Presidents’ unconstitutional order to stop any visitors/immigrants from the US-based upon their Muslim religion, the separation and isolation in cages of children as young as 2 years old from their parents while sending their parent(s) away to distant destinations and the subsequent inability to reunite separated children to their parents, the Presidents’ support of Vladimir Putin’s denial of interference in US election in spite of all US intelligent agencies who provided him with information to the contrary, well over 20,000 lies told by the President, lying about the seriousness of COVID, the use of masks, the irresponsible advocation of harmful drugs to treat COVID while tens of thousands of Americans died because of his advise, the Presidents’ unwillingness and irresponsibility to use the power and authority of his office and American government to protect Americans from this virus, the Presidents’ nonresponse to Putin’s bounty on American soldiers in Afghanistan and Iraq. the President's disrespect to John McCain, Gold Star parents, and men and women in the military, there are more, but here is the point.