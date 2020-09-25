Trump had help from others

A short synopsis of some of the more outrageous scandals that have occurred in the past three years are the Presidents’ campaign role in Russian interference in the 2016 election, the Presidents’ attempt to leverage military aid against the Russian invasion of eastern Ukraine, the subsequent impeachment of the President for this unconstitutional attempt, the Presidents’ unconstitutional order to stop any visitors/immigrants from the US-based upon their Muslim religion, the separation and isolation in cages of children as young as 2 years old from their parents while sending their parent(s) away to distant destinations and the subsequent inability to reunite separated children to their parents, the Presidents’ support of Vladimir Putin’s denial of interference in US election in spite of all US intelligent agencies who provided him with information to the contrary, well over 20,000 lies told by the President, lying about the seriousness of COVID, the use of masks, the irresponsible advocation of harmful drugs to treat COVID while tens of thousands of Americans died because of his advise, the Presidents’ unwillingness and irresponsibility to use the power and authority of his office and American government to protect Americans from this virus, the Presidents’ nonresponse to Putin’s bounty on American soldiers in Afghanistan and Iraq. the President's disrespect to John McCain, Gold Star parents, and men and women in the military, there are more, but here is the point.
The President could not have done any of these actions by himself. As been said before by Sir. Edmond Burke, John Stuart Mill, and John F. Kennedy: ‘The way for evil to prosper is for good men to do nothing’. Trump had help from many others, but especially members of the Republican Party who could have intervened, advised, or influenced the President to make better decisions to help protect American citizens. The most glaring example of the sycophants that followed along for the fleeting power and influence that closeness to President Trump provides are Senator Steve Daines, Congressman Greg Gianforte, and Montana State Auditor Matt Rosendale. Each one of them could have spoken out, showed some courage, and convinced the people of Montana that they did not approve of what the President was doing. Which leads me to the only conclusion: either they agreed with what the President was doing or they were too afraid to say something. Either way, none of these men should be public servants for the cowardice and inability to defend our country’s ideals and the good people of Montana. We deserve better.
David James MA, PhD,
Eureka
