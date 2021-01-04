Trump has been 'nightmare employee'

If you are a business owner, or manage people as part of your job, perhaps you will relate to this portrait of President Donald J. Trump, every employer's "nightmare employee."
During the hiring process, Trump:
- Inflated his resume;
- Lied at interview;
- Falsified his references.
After being hired, Trump:
- Shirked or bungled his assigned duties, then stridently laid blame and absolved himself of responsibility;
- Created a hostile workplace, causing valued long-term employees to quit;
- Resisted (defied) performance reviews and employment counseling.
When given a generous two-month notice of termination, Trump:
- Whined like a 3-year-old about unfairness;
- Sued his employer in numerous venues on specious claims;
- Claimed he had not been fired;
- Failed to perform his statutory duties;
- Refused to appear at the workplace, instead lounging in a luxury hotel at the expense of his employer;
- Attempts even now to "burn down" the institution that hired him to begin with.
No business can survive a string of employees like this. Let's be sure to look closely at the next batch of potential "employees" for our business, the United States and the state of Montana.
Amanda Hale,
Missoula