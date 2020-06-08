Trump has changed global image of America

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Being inspired by Ted Koppel in his interview on "CBS Sunday Morning" on June 7, I took notes. I think these notes reflect things we should each reflect upon and encourage to be publicly shared over and over. Here are some of my notes:

President Donald Trump has changed the image of America previously held by nations around the world. This applies not only to our so-called friendly nations but also those with whom we have some serious disagreements. Our heretofore friends are bristling with resentments. Those with whom we have serious disagreements are taking advantage of this changed image.

Over the years, the world has depended upon the United States of America to think, speak, and act in accordance with our democratic principles and a Constitution built upon freedom and power of the people. They now feel that our leader has turned his back, not only on his own nation, but also on the rest of the world. We have lost the trust of most of our friends. We have lost our idealism which they depended upon and which made us so popular with many nations around the world.

Ted Koppel said, "We have become a flawed democracy. Many think that the American century has passed. It is said that all great powers are eventually replaced. I am not giving up as yet, however."