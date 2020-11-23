Trump has done more than Biden

I am responding to Mark Connell’s letter (Nov. 17), as he does not understand Donald Trump supporters. Connell evidently only watches CNN and believes the rest of the mainstream media as well.

President Trump, literally, has done more for America in 47 months than Joe Biden did in 47 years. His list of accomplishments would more than take up my 200 words allowed. Just look at the economy, the unemployment rates, securing America with the wall, Mid-East peace agreements, promises made — promises kept. And all done even though President Trump was spied on illegally even before he was elected. Four years of lies and investigation by the Dumocrats.

More than anything, President Trump loves America. Joe Biden loves China and the Bidens, as evidenced by millions of dollars given to his son Hunter and the rest of the Biden family by foreign countries. Accepting money from a foreign country in exchange for political favors is called treason. Joe even bragged about getting a Ukranian official fired by threatening to withhold $1 billion of aid.

How did Joe Biden amass millions of dollars and four houses on his Deep State salary? Why is this not brought up by the media?