Trump has earned the hate

The justly impeached president Donald Trump earns America’s hate daily. He radiates hate. He spews hate at anyone not continuously kissing his large orange behind. He’s a bully, coward, compulsive liar (over 16,000 and growing daily at his “COVID-19 Press Briefings/propaganda fests”), ignorant, lazy, unqualified and credibly accused serial rapist. What’s not to hate?

All America must remember; this pandemic shouldn’t have been this bad. Trump caused this.

2016 fact: Barack Obama’s transition team made a comprehensive presentation to the Trump team, making them aware of probable threats to the country. Pandemics featured prominently. Team Trump paid no attention. Dumped the detailed playbooks for pandemic controls!

2018 fact: Trump fired the Centers for Disease Control Pandemic Rapid Response Team, and cut funding for CDC.

2020 fact: Trump knew in January about this looming threat and did nothing! Kept it quiet to avoid negatively effecting the stock markets and “his” numbers — obviously more important than protecting the American people. We’re months behind the world in fighting this threat. Trump only cares about his re-election.