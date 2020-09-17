 Skip to main content
Trump has much in common with many authoritarians

Montana, which I love dearly, has been my home for 45 years. All my children were raised here. Four of my grandchildren are growing up here as well. But I was born in a country run by a dictator and grew up under an authoritarian regime. It concerns me that very few people, both liberals and conservatives, understand what is happening in the United States. Trump has much in common with many authoritarians in different countries over the last hundred years. Although they came to power in different ways, either with support of radical conservative groups, or radical liberal political parties, every time the forces that helped future dictators gain power thought they were using the person they promoted to achieve their goals. Instead, every time, the future dictator was using conservatives or liberals to get uncontrollable power. Trump is using the conservative establishment to get more power and to shatter democratic institutions. This election has only one issue: Will the United States return to a fully democratic form of government, with checks and balances and separation of powers respected by all presidents until now, or it will continue on the very dangerous path to a dictatorship?

Aleksandr Malchik,

Kalispell

