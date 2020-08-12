Trump has no compassion

"It is what it is". So spoke President Trump when asked about the 155,000 plus COVID-19 deaths in this country. I wonder how those five words resonated with the families of the dead and dying or those who have survived and are dealing with the post viral consequences. As a retired cardiologist, I cannot imagine talking to a family about a procedure that I had performed that did not go as planned and uttering those words. To me, they show a complete lack of compassion and no understanding of the hardships families and patients are facing. He just doesn't get it. He also doesn't get the fact that although we may have the lowest rate of deaths per case load in the world, we have the highest rate of infectious spread and the highest rate of deaths per 1 million population in the world which leads to approximately 1000 deaths per week. Or if he gets it, he is distorting the facts, as usual, in a pathetic attempt to make himself look better. We must be rid of this clueless, emotionless, narcissistic, and lying individual for the sake of us all on Nov. 3.