You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trump has no compassion

Trump has no compassion

{{featured_button_text}}

"It is what it is". So spoke President Trump when asked about the 155,000 plus COVID-19 deaths in this country. I wonder how those five words resonated with the families of the dead and dying or those who have survived and are dealing with the post viral consequences. As a retired cardiologist, I cannot imagine talking to a family about a procedure that I had performed that did not go as planned and uttering those words. To me, they show a complete lack of compassion and no understanding of the hardships families and patients are facing. He just doesn't get it. He also doesn't get the fact that although we may have the lowest rate of deaths per case load in the world, we have the highest rate of infectious spread and the highest rate of deaths per 1 million population in the world which leads to approximately 1000 deaths per week. Or if he gets it, he is distorting the facts, as usual, in a pathetic attempt to make himself look better. We must be rid of this clueless, emotionless, narcissistic, and lying individual for the sake of us all on Nov. 3.

Gary Goodman,

Polson

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Don K selling Republican Vision
Letters

Don K selling Republican Vision

I always look forward to reading the monthly proliferations presented by Don “Unsafe at Any Speed” Kaltschmidt, chair of the Montana Republica…

Bob Brown is the sane one
Letters

Bob Brown is the sane one

Regarding Bob Brown's statement in the Missoulian announcing his courageous and intelligent decision to leave the Republican Party that has le…

OK to require certain clothing?
Letters

OK to require certain clothing?

I have no doubt that most of the radicals claiming it’s a violation of their rights to require that they wear masks would be the first to call…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News