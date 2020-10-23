 Skip to main content
Trump has no plan

A debate is used to lay out your plan for the future. I did not hear one thing that Trump was going to do for the country if re-elected. I only heard was his attempt to blame everything on anyone who is alive. He said that no one but maybe Lincoln could even come close to doing for African Americans what he has done. LINCOLN FREED THE SLAVES. LINCOLN DID NOT DENY THEM THE RIGHT TO RENT FROM HIM. LINCOLN DID NOT PUT CHILDREN IN CAGES. SIMPLY PUT: If you are rich, he is your man. If you are a working man or woman, or need assistance to make it in today’s world, he has taken everything thing that he can from you. He is the only one who can save us. Do you feel that you have been saved? We must get rid of him and the Trump congressional Republicans and state Republicans. You know it is the start of saving our democracy. Thank you.

Harold Stanley,

Missoula 

