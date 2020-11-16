 Skip to main content
Trump has not done a thing for the country

{{featured_button_text}}

Joe Biden in the president elect, acknowledge it you sycophantic Republicans of the Senate. Despite Trump doing everything including destroying our post office and stopping mail in ballots, Trump lost and he can't deal with it.

He has not done a thing for our country, in fact is playing golf and our country "burns down" with COVID, loss of jobs, and losing homes. Tax payers pay for him to play away on his golf course. The man is evil. If there is a devil, it looks like Trump, resembles him and has even convinced his sycophantic followers to go along with it. By the way, why was Trump's Secretary of State Pompeo, in Wuhan, twice given them millions of dollars to support their lab and their experiments on a bat virus to jump to humans. Obama had stopped the experiment because it could cause a pandemic and yet Trump opened the dangerous experiment back up.

Is that why so many wealthy are benefiting by this deadly virus? How is that for a conspiracy theory...sounds reasonable to me.

Joe Gervais,

Corvallis

