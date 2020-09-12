Trump has not fulfilled the mantle of president

Republicans and Democrats. Democrats and Republicans. It seems like nearly everyone is hard-wired to vote for one or the other. Our emotions are very tightly wound up in our politics. But being hard-wired makes it almost impossible to see both sides of an issue and there are always at least two sides. The Republican Party is the party of business. The Democratic Party is the party of public service. They both do some good. Every so often, business needs to be freed from stifling regulations so it can function. Occasionally somebody needs to care about the environment, schools and health care. If Republicans are in power too long, giant corporations are allowed to run rampant over the country. If Democrats are in power too long, they want to regulate everything clear down to how big a soft drink you can buy.