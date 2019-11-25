What the heck is William Barr doing on our Indian reservations, trying to drum up support for his close buddy Donald Trump?
Trump has no respect for the Indian nations and in fact has insulted Indian veterans. Are Barr, Mike Pence and Trump so desperate for votes after Virginia, Kentucky and Louisiana that they think they can prey on our Indian people in Montana? I guess they don't know that our Indians here in Montana are some of the best educated, self thinking people in the country.
I'm sure the Indian people don't want to see their lands privatized by the wealthy, and their wildlife slaughtered by trophy hunters, supported by this administration. It would be my guess, and I hope I am right, that the Indian people are not gullible and will not be supporting this corrupt administration.
Don't fall for "fake" promises from these guys noted for many lies.
Joseph Gervais,
Corvallis