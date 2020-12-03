Trump hijacked conservative voice

I grew up Democrat, just like I grew up Catholic. Family institutions. But when my Democratic dad voted for Eisenhower in '52, and I was just a kid then, I noticed. Since then I have always wanted to hear from conservative opinions to challenge my positions. It has been a good exercise. Competing views on the economy, foreign policy and domestic issues.

And then came Donald Trump. Not really a conservative. Not much any of us could define in terms of policy except isolationism, America first and anti-immigration.

My biggest loss in my search for a balance between conservatism and progressive policies in the last four years is the loss of a truly conservative policy position that I could evaluate.

Trump has hijacked the Republican Party. He has intimidated Republican leaders into submission. They have no more voice.

Please replace the Carlsons on your Opinion page with real conservatives (not right-wing Trumpers) who can give us some real competing thoughts to think about.

Teri Wing,

Missoula

