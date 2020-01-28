{{featured_button_text}}

The Sunday Missoulian of Jan. 26 carried a letter to the editor entitled, “Research before telling half truths.” Excellent advice from the author, who wrote, “Trump is a racist and has been his entire life.”

To the contrary, 1. Donald Trump once dated a black woman. 2. Trump upgraded Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthplace to a national historic park. 3. Trump denounced David Duke 20 years ago. 4. Trump established an Opportunity and Revitalization Council to restore black neighborhoods. Just a few examples.

The biggest racist of all is the pencil-necked, bobble-headed, irreverent Al Sharpton. What has he done for the brothers?

Do your research, Bramsen, before telling half truths and untruths.

Dave Hurtt,

Florence

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0