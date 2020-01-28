The Sunday Missoulian of Jan. 26 carried a letter to the editor entitled, “Research before telling half truths.” Excellent advice from the author, who wrote, “Trump is a racist and has been his entire life.”
To the contrary, 1. Donald Trump once dated a black woman. 2. Trump upgraded Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthplace to a national historic park. 3. Trump denounced David Duke 20 years ago. 4. Trump established an Opportunity and Revitalization Council to restore black neighborhoods. Just a few examples.
The biggest racist of all is the pencil-necked, bobble-headed, irreverent Al Sharpton. What has he done for the brothers?
Do your research, Bramsen, before telling half truths and untruths.
Dave Hurtt,
Florence