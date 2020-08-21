 Skip to main content
Trump ignores the scientists and doctors

American hearts are breaking as we mourn the loss of our parents, grandparents, brothers, sisters and precious children (over 170,000 deaths). We never could have imagined the magnitude of the loss of life and the hideous persistence of the Coronavirus.

Adding to the agony is the realization that a significant number of these deaths could have been prevented if we would have had a competent administration with a capable leader. Instead, we have a president impersonator oblivious to reality.

Trump thinks of himself as a stable genius. If only he could stay coherent long enough to realize that he is in way over his head! He ignores the wise counsel and advice of scientists and medical doctors and openly displays his ignorance by suggesting that maybe we could inject ourselves with a disinfectant or take the anti-Malarial drug, “Hydrochloroquine” to dispel Covid-19. Sadly, innocent people matching his intellect died from injecting themselves with bleach. Trump proudly presented a doctor who would back him up on the HCL thing, an astrology shaman.

Since our acting president is unencumbered with the frivolities of empathy, ethics, honesty or scruples, he will never admit failure and resign like a gentleman, so it is up to us voters to provide a clear path for him out of the once-revered White House leading to the Federal Courthouse!

Lynn Leroy Arney,

Absarokee

