Let this be perfectly clear. The impeachment of Donald Trump/Mike Pence is not about party, but about Trump's abuses of power.
A crooked businessman when he took power, he has been our most dishonest president. He undermined a U.S. election by colluding with foreign powers and is now intimidating Ukraine to help him in 2020.
His judgement about advisors has been so poor, from Alt-Right Steve Bannon and racist Stephen Miller, to campaign staff now in jail, that domestic and international policy-making are now serial catastrophes. He's a climate threat to the world while dismembering democracies. By withdrawing from a dozen international agreements he tanked US global leadership, then illegally used our public monies to fund his pet projects, asserting universal power and preventing voter sovereignty under our republican Constitution.
Abuses of power. That is a major understatement. Nixon said "I am not a crook" and then resigned, having ordered a third rate burglary. Trump's multi-fold impeachment restores the rule of law.
Today, Trump's global clones find themselves in a similar pickle: Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro just lied at the United Nations about making the Amazon vulnerable to fire, and the United Kingdom Supreme Court ruled Parliament is sovereign, not its prime minister, Boris Johnson.
Bruce Russell Sr.,
Missoula