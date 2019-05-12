Let's try to understand this: The most infamous draft dodger in American history wants Military Academy graduates to play sports after graduation instead of going on active military duty. Is this why we taxpayers have provided a free four-year education for these men and women?
Then he says they can do their service after pro sports — when they are how old and perhaps have a permanent injury?
This man is an insult to all of us who have served in the military. I look forward to January 2021 when we will have a real president!
Ron Osborn,
Hamilton