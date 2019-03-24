President Trump recently resumed his pathetic tweet attack on the honorable late Sen. John McCain.
While I did not always agree with Senator McCain, I always respected him. McCain was an American war hero — Trump was a draft dodger. McCain was a thoughtful politician who acted with honesty, integrity and graciousness — characteristics that Trump clearly does not possess.
With each passing day it becomes clearer that Trump does not have the intellect nor character required to be president of our great country. We all should remember that when we vote in 2020.
Gary J. Wolfe,
Missoula